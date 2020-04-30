No mask, then no petrol or ration in Goa: Official

Soon, wearing a face mask would be made mandatory for purchasing petrol or ration in Goa, according to an action plan being worked out by the state government.

The State Executive Committee of the Goa government, which oversees Covid-19 management and relief works, on Thursday, resolved to work out the action plan to enforce the use of masks in public spaces.

"The SEC decided that the state needs to enforce the use of face cover or masks. To enable this, the state should start a campaign, such as 'no mask, no petrol', 'no mask, no ration', or on the similar lines," a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The SEC has directed the Secretary, Civil Supplies and the Directorate of Information and Publicity to work out an "action plan" for implementation of wearing masks and face cover on account of the pandemic.

According to official figures around 1,000 persons have been fined for not wearing masks in the state.

Goa is currently a Covid-free state.

