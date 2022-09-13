Nitin Gadkari says govt working on developing electric highways

An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy so as to facilitate the charging of heavy duty trucks and buses. While addressing an event organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the minister said that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity.

An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines. "The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility. We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy duty trucks and buses while running," Gadkari said.

The ministry is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy. For this, route optimisation exercises have also been conducted across major corridors and newer alignments have been designed. Gadkari also emphasized that a well developed infrastructure enhances economic activities, creates new businesses and promotes job creation. “We are constructing 26 greenfield expressways," he added.

Earlier this month, the minister said that the government is trying to make it mandatory for the carmakers to provide at least six airbags in eight-seater vehicles from October for enhanced safety of passengers and driver. An airbag acts as a vehicle occupant-restraint system which pops up between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thus preventing serious injuries.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, road crashes in 2021 claimed over 1.55 lakh lives, making it an average of 426 daily lives or 18 every lives every single hour, which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

