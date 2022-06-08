NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

NHAI set the Guinness World Record by successfully constructing the 75 km continuous single bituminous concrete road between Amravati and Akola on NH-53 in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. India's top national highway construction agency has laid a 75-km stretch of highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in just around 105 hours, or less than five days. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highway, announced the achievement through Twitter. He lauded the NHAI for adding a new feather to its cap.

Gadkari said that NHAI set the Guinness World Record by successfully constructing the 75 km continuous single bituminous concrete road between Amravati and Akola on NH-53 in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.

Gadkari congratulated the national highway agency. He tweeted, “Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team NHAI officials, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road in a single lane on NH-53 section between Amravati and Akola. I would specially thank our Engineers & Workers who toiled day & night to achieve this extraordinary feat."

A private contractor, called Rajpath Infracon, began the record attempt at 6 am on June 3. The agency had deployed around 800 employees and over 700 workers, including project manager, highway engineer, quality engineer, surveyor and safety engineer to get the job done.

The stretch being worked on falls on the National Highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. This stretch has been particularly in poor condition for more than ten years. Despite several attempts to award the repair work to at least two other contractors, the work never took off. Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work between Amravati and Akola.

Rajpath Infracon is not new to such world record attempts. The same contractor had earlier constructed a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours, creating a world record. it has now bettered the previous record held by Public Works Authority-Ashgul in Doha, capital of Qatar. The agency had built a 25-km stretch on the Al-Khor Expressway in 242 hours.

