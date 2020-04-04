NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers

The National Health Authority (NHA) has announced it is joining hands with Uber in the country to provide transportation facilities to healthcare workers in the frontline of India's fight against coronavirus, officially referred to as Covid-19.

NHA is the premier body implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in India.

News agency PTI has reported that Uber will make 150 cars available free of cost to provide transportation solutions to healthcare workers who are caring for coronavirus patients. These cars will be available in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna through the company's UberMedic service.

NHA also informed in a statement that these cars will have special protective materials to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as the drivers. A roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver's seat will be one such measure. The cars will also be disinfected after each ride.

Uber has also informed that each of the drivers under the UberMedic service will receive special training in safety procedures and will be provided with personal protective equipment. Hospitals looking to reach out to Uber for transportation solutions for their employees can reach out at uberIndia-covid-help@uber.com.

Uber has been doing its bit across the world to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. In the US, for instance, the company has been shipping disinfecting car spray to select drivers identified as operating in coronavirus hot spots. (Full report here)

The company has also suspended pool rides in many countries, including India and the US.