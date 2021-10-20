NH9 connecting Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad, out of bounds till Nov 10. Here's why

National Highway 9, which connects the national capital with neighbouring satellite towns like Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed for the next three weeks. The Ghaziabad police administration has issued an advisory in this regard, saying traffic will not be allowed on a part of this stretch for maintenance work.

The repair work will be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) between Tigri under pass and Rahul Vihar underpass.

The police have said that the traffic diversions on NH9 has been necessitated due to Ganga water pipeline repair works. The administration has specified that the Tigri underpass near Vijay Nagar will be closed for all vehicles due to the repair work. The pipeline runs along the side of the highway, which is also part of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The traffic restrictions will continue till November 10.

The police have suggested alternate routes for this period. It said that the vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida heading towards Ghaziabad using the Tigri roundabout will have to alternate route like the one at Shahberi. The vehicles would be permitted to ply from Tigri round about to Noida and Ghaziabad and vice versa. It has also said that vehicles from Mohan Nagar and Siddharth Vihar will also have to use the Vijay Nagar bypass to head towards Delhi.

The authority has also said that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway lanes will not be closed or diverted during the repair work.

The NH9 stretch from Noida, Ghaziabad towards Delhi has been shut for the past several months due to agitating farmers blocking it. The farmers have set up makeshift camps on this side of the highway, forcing all vehicles to take alternate routes to reach the national capital.