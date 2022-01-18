Next-generation Kia Niro breaks cover, features ADAS technology

All-new Kia Niro will come with three different powertrains.Global launch of Kia Niro will take place later this year.

Kia has revealed its all-new next-generation Niro as it treads on the path to become a global sustainable mobility brand. The car will come in three varied powertrains such as hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV). Kia stated that it will reveal the PHEV and BEV models later as the company nears the car's launching.

Based on the third-generation platform, Kia Niro comes with a larger body leading to an increased interior space and storage capacity. The company has used premium and eco-friendly materials in the vehicle's making and provided modern digital displays and interior control to make it user-friendly.

The new Niro's HEV variant will feature Kia’s Smartstream 1.6-liter GDI gasoline engine capable to produce a power output of 105 PS with a peak torque of 144 Nm. However, when combined with the 32kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the HEV model will produce a combined power output of 141 PS. The automaker also stated that the improved cooling, friction and combustion technologies will ensure maximum fuel efficiency. The GDI engine has been combined with second-generation six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to increase the vehicle's efficiency.

Kia also informed that the new generation model will sport a new suspension and steering system to give the user a smooth and comfortable driving experience. At the front, Niro comes with a MacPherson strut-type suspension, while the rear features a four-link type set-up. Additional insulation and padding have also been inserted around the vehicle’s structure to help combat unwanted engine and road noise.

The interior benefits from a 10.25-inch panoramic high-definition digital display screen that is integrated with both the instrument cluster and infotainment features in one streamlined package. Kia shared that the system has been designed for easy use and offers a highly intuitive layout, that will enable a driver to personalise, access and operate the vehicle’s connectivity, usability and functionality features with ease.

It also features Kia’s DriveWise intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) warns the driver if the risk of a collision is detected with other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Safe Exit Assist (SEA) along with Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) that enables the vehicle to park itself autonomously make Niro highly updated, conveyed the automaker.

