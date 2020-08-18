Tyre manufacturer CEAT is going to supply tyres for the 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV, unveiled on August 15. The SUV will be offered with two wheel size options - 16 inches or 18 inches.

In a press release CEAT said that it will provide tyres for both the models of Thar. "We take pride in our association with Mahindra which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since our association for TUV 300 in 2015 and now we collaborate again for the new and iconic Mahindra Thar," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.

Mahindra on Saturday unveiled the next-gen Thar in India and touted it to be as capable of taming the wild as it ever was but with the addition of a petrol engine, an updated diesel engine, automatic transmission and a contemporary cabin, among other highlights.

To be officially launched on October 2 and with bookings also scheduled to be opened from that date, the new Thar promises to take on more conventional SUVs in the Indian market with the added advantage of performing on challenging terrain and testing conditions.

Built for the outdoors, the new Thar has an unladen ground clearance of 226 mm. Mahindra claims Thar can wade water as deep as 650 mm.

Thar 2020 boasts of two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with option of six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission, and gets a whole lot of updates inside to keep not just the driver but occupants engaged.

Thar will be available in multiple roof options - Hard Top, Soft Top and - for the first time - a Convertible Top.