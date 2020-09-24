Land Rover Defender SUV bookings open, to launch in India on October 15

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the iconic new Land Rover Defender SUV will be launched in India on October 15 via a one-of-its-kind digital launch event. It also announced that the bookings for the Land Rover Defender SUV are open and it can be booked online. The starting price for the modern iteration of the iconic off-roading vehicle is ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Land rover Defender SUV, also known as the James Bond SUV for its role in the upcoming 007 movie, No Time To Die, was first showcased in September last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Jaguar announced the price of the SUV in India back in February this year. The launch of the Land Rover Defender in India was scheduled in June. However, the launch plans were shelved due to coronavirus pandemic.

The new Land Rover Defender makes a solid case for itself as the preferred vehicle in tough conditions. Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, the Defender now belts out 300 Ps of power and has maximum torque of 400 Nm. It has been made available in two different body styles - 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door), and will be brought in via the CBU route (Completely Built Unit).

The new Defender is offered in five variants across both 90 and 110 - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. It also gets customisable seating options and accessory packs.

The new Defender will be introduced in India for the first time since Land Rover entered the country in 2009. The new SUV is a modern 4x4 that traces its lineage of over 70 years back to the original Land Rover. "It will also be a significant milestone for the overall auto industry in India to witness the launch of a vehicle which enjoys legendary cult status across the globe," says Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd.

Other Land Rover SUVs available in India include the Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.