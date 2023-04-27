Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is here for outdoor thrill seekers

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 27, 2023

It gets more load carrying space with a five-seat configuration

It gets a Shadow Atlas Matte finish on the bumpers and grille insert 

Its colour palette includes Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey

Body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers enhance the look

It comes with up to 2,516 litres of boot space

It has enough space to accommodate everything that is required during adventure

It has a near flat loadspace floor that accommodates all kinds of luggage

The model is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power

Both powertrains feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology
