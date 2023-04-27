Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is here for outdoor thrill seekers

It gets more load carrying space with a five-seat configuration
It gets a Shadow Atlas Matte finish on the bumpers and grille insert
Its colour palette includes Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey
Body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers enhance the look
It comes with up to 2,516 litres of boot space
It has enough space to accommodate everything that is required during adventure
It has a near flat loadspace floor that accommodates all kinds of luggage
The model is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power
Both powertrains feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology