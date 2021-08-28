New Jeep Wrangler now comes in Tuscadero Pink colour

Automakers are no longer restricting themselves from experimenting with the colour palette of vehicles. They are going for bolder and brighter colours that tend to catch the instant attention of prospective customers who want their vehicles to stand out from the crowd. Following the route is Jeep that doesn't shy away from using daring colours for its Wrangler SUV.

The brand's recent addition to its colour palette is Tuscadero Pink that makes the SUV pop out like never before. Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles has teased the new colour on the company's Instagram handle, suggesting that the colour gets its name from the character Pinky Tuscadero from the TV show Happy Days, said a Motor1 report. The company that will be celebrating its 80th anniversary also informed that this model will be available between now and November.

One can avail Jeep model in Tuscadero Pink for an amount of $395 making it costlier than other premium paints that range around $295. The report also informs that this hue will be available on every Wrangler trim and configuration that ranges from the base two-door Sport to the V8-powered 392. It will also be available in the plug-in–hybrid 4xe. However, this colour won't be seen on the Gladiator model yet.

Jeep also recently unveiled an electric version of its iconic off-roader Wrangler. This new generation Wrangler model comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that also has an exclusively electric driving mode. In this mode, one can get a range that can reach up to more than 50 kilometres without recharge. The automaker has also said earlier it will bring the first all-electric Jeep in the first half of 2023.