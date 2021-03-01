New Hector, ZS EV and Gloster power MG Motor India in February

MG Motor India on Monday reported a 215% growth in retail sales in the month of February when compared to figures from the same month in 2020. MG Motor has informed it sold 4,329 units and has recorded its highest-ever production, bookings and sales.

(Also read: Maruti's sales performance in February)

MG Motor outlines that a large chunk of the credit for the February performance is with the updated ZS EV that was launched earlier in the month, as well as the updated Hector and the Gloster SUV that was launched in October of last year. While the ZS EV gets an improved battery pack that improves its range, the Hector has been updated with better comfort in the cabin and several tech-based highlights.

The Hector was MG's debut product in India back in 2019 and while the company states it is doing good business, it is the EV arena where the real focus may be at. "The higher sales of 2021 product lines are very encouraging. We also expect the EV trend to accelerate with our charging infrastructure now available across more cities," said Rakesh Sidana Director (Sales) at MG Motor India. "The growth momentum is expected to continue in March, and we are working at the back-end to try and reduce the waiting period for our customers."

The current product line up of MG Motor in India has Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster. The car maker is expected to introduce more models in the country in the subsequent months with reports suggesting an MPV and the ICE version of the ZS SUV on the cards.