Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Nasa Wants This Ev Maker To Build Vehicles To Take Astronauts To Launchpad

NASA wants this EV maker to build vehicles to take astronauts to launchpad

The delivery of crew transport vehicles by Canoo to NASA is slated for June, 2023 whereas the first crewed Artemis mission is slated for 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 05 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM
File photo of Canoo electric van model at AutoMobility LA auto show in Los Angeles, on Nov. 19, 2019.  (AP)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has picked electric-truck maker Canoo to build vehicles to carry astronauts to the launchpad for its upcoming missions to the moon and Mars. This comes at time when the EV maker is grappling with a federal securities investigation and employee exodus.

The contract, valued at $147,855, was awarded to Canoo last week with an announcement on the website for the US General Services Administration. All the other competing bidders have time till later this month to protest the award. Whereas NASA told Bloomberg that it is "excited for this partnership and looks forward to seeing the next generation of crew transport vehicles".

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Under the partnership, Canoo would manufacture at least one vehicle to carry astronauts in Artemis missions through a short distance from a preparation building to the launchpad during dress rehearsals and on launch day. This vehicle will have no emissions, have a minimum range of 50 miles or 80 kilometers and have space for eight people.

The delivery of crew transport vehicles by Canoo is slated for June, 2023 whereas the first crewed Artemis mission is slated for 2024. Post this announcement, Canoo's shares rose 1.8% as of 5:38 p.m. in New York after jumping as much as 5% in after-hours trading.

NASA has often used electric vehicles from different manufacturers to shuttle is astronauts. Those who flew on the Space Shuttle missions rode to the launchpad in a modified Airstream trailer known as the ‘Astrovan’. More recently, Tesla vehicles were used in launches by another Elon Musk company, SpaceX. Jeff Bezos arrived at a Blue Origin launch in a ride made by Rivian Automotive, which is backed by Amazon. Though Canoo is significantly smaller than either of those EV manufacturers, it could surely use a boost.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 08:17 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla NASA electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS