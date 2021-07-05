Nahak Motors opens bookings for its e-cycles, promises home delivery

Electric vehicle maker Nahak Motors has opened bookings for its recently launched made-in-India electric cycles - Garuda and Zippy, at a token amount of ₹2,999. The first phase of pre-booking that started on July 2 will go on till July 11. The company has promised to deliver the booked bicycles to the customer's doorsteps starting mid-August, Live Hindustan reported.

The prices for the latest electric cycles from the company have been fixed at ₹31,999 for the Garuda model and ₹33,499 for the Zippy model. By July 13, Nahak Motors will share the dispatching details of the e-cycles with the customers who have successfully completed the pre-booking process.

Both the cycles have been equipped with technologies such as LCD display and pedal sensor. They get swappable battery feature and take about three hours to get fully juiced up to hit the roads. The lithium-ion battery can be charged easily using the home socket itself. The two electric-bicycles have a range of up to 40 kilometers on a single charge and the company claim that the running cost of the e-cycles is just 10 paise per kilometer.

The e-bikes come with 26-inch black spoked alloy wheels and a single speed gear set which can be upgraded to a seven-speed system. The lithium-ion battery pack can also be upgraded to either a 10.4 Amp hour (Ah) and 14.5 Ah. For safety purpose, the e-bikes come equipped with a front headlight with integrated horn. They have a top speed of 25 kmph.

For comfort, the Garuda and Zippy electric cycles feature a cushion seat with quick release seat post. Apart from advanced technical features and sleek design frame, the e-bikes get a slew of optional accessories. These include gel seat cover, mud guards, independent rear light, front basket and rear carrier.