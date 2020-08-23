Top Sections
Mr. Shailesh Chandra (right), President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit hands over the electric SUV to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (left).

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, gets himself a Nexon EV

1 min read . 05:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Nexon EV was handed over to Chandrasekaran by Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, has taken delivery of Tata's own electric SUV, the Nexon EV on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The e-SUV was handed over to Chandrasekaran by Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit.

Only a few days back, Tata Motors announced that it has rolled-out 1,000th Nexon EV from its plant situated near Pune. The homegrown automaker has managed to reach this milestone within just a little over six months of the Nexon EV's launch earlier this year. Thanks to the Nexon EV, Tata Motors enjoys an overall market share of 62% in the electric car segment (in first quarter of FY'21).

The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+. It currently retails in a price bracket which extends from 13.99 lakh for the XM variant to 15.99 lakh for the top-end XZ+ which costs 15.99 lakh.

Under the hood, the Nexon EV features a permanent magnet AC motor, which sources charge from a IP67 certified liquid-cooled Lithium-Ion battery. Goes without saying, the battery pack is both water and dust resistant.

The Tata Nexon EV features a 30.2 kWh battery that's been rated to offer a full charge range of over 312 km. The electric powertrain of the electric SUV puts out close to 245 Nm of torque. It propels the e-SUV to clock triple digit speeds in just 9.9 seconds.

The battery setup on the Nexon EV takes about 60 minutes to attain 80% charge when using a fast charger, on the other hand, it takes about 8 hours while using a standard home charger.

*ex-showroom, India.