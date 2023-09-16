HT Auto
Mumbai's Double Decker Buses Drive Into History, Could Be Part Of Heritage Museum

Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses go out with an emotional farewell

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2023, 09:19 AM
Mumbai has bid an emotional farewell to its iconic double-decker buses on Friday. The last few units of the two-deck buses in red, which operated only on diesel, took their last ride and ended a journey that spanned more than 80 years. These iconic buses can now be seen at a museum in the city as new mode of transport takes prominence. Mumbai has recently introduced electric double-decker buses to clean up polluting public transport vehicles off the roads.

double-decker bus Mumbai BEST
A man holds a miniature red non-AC double-decker bus of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), in Mumbai on Friday as the iconic buses, went off the streets after being an integral part of the city's public transport system for more than eight decades. (PTI)
double-decker bus Mumbai BEST
A man holds a miniature red non-AC double-decker bus of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), in Mumbai on Friday as the iconic buses, went off the streets after being an integral part of the city's public transport system for more than eight decades.

The red double-decker buses, operated by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), have been key to the city's public transport system since it made its debut even before India got independence from the British. Since 1937, the double-decker buses have not only been part of several Bollywood and Hollywood movies, but also became synonymous with the city's identity and integral childhood memories of millions.

Mumbai had around 900 such diesel-run double-decker buses plying in the city its prime. Later the number of these buses reduced due to various reasons, including high operating cost. BEST stopped inducting fresh double-deckers since 2008. Besides ferrying daily commuters to work or home, BEST also operated three open-deck double-deckers which served as sightseeing buses for tourists for the last three decades. These buses will also go off the roads by October 5, said a BEST spokesperson.

Also Read - Additional tax on diesel-operated engines: What Nitin Gadkari said

The city now will only ply the new electric double-decker buses. There are already 25 of them being operational to carry on the legacy. Reacting to the diesel-run double-decker buses going off the roads, several commuters were emotional. A few also prefer the old buses than the new electric double-decker buses, saying they lack charm among other things. "As the new double-decker e-buses are air-conditioned, we will miss sitting in the front in the old buses and travelling with the breeze from the open windows on our faces," said Harshad Joshi, an enthusiast.

The BEST has received several demands from commuter groups and enthusiasts to preserve them. One such group has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allow its Ankit depot museum to showcase at least two units to cherish the icon.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2023, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: BEST double-decker bus mumbai double decker bus electric double-decker bus

