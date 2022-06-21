Modified Lamborghini Urus support vehicle spotted with off-road upgrades

The black and yellow modified Lamborghini Urus sports a a full bumper guard at the front that can be used to push other vehicles, if needed.

Lamborghini Urus SUV has often been touted as a vehicle with serious off-road performance. Though it doesn't actually come with any factory-fitted off-road off-road trim, the carmaker did modify one Urus as a support vehicle with some significant off-road upgrades. In a recent YouTube video, the Urus support vehicle has been spotted near the Italian supercar maker's headquarters.

The black and yellow Urus has been spotted a few times earlier as well but in the latest video, it takes the centre stage. The video shows the modified Urus quite closely where one can see its massive roof rack. At the front, a full bumper guard has been put upright and can be used to push vehicles if necessary. A winch has been installed too, and by the looks of it, one can say that it has been put to use a couple of times.

(Also read | Lamborghini to continue making cars with emotional performance, says design boss)

A bit more closer look shows off all the kinds of lights that have been mounted onto the car, facing in all directions. There is also a beefy steel bumper guard that protects the rear fascia and also acts as a mounting point for a full-size spare tyre. A frame-mount towing hitch is visible down low.

However, the modified Urus doesn't seem to be riding any higher than the standard model. Though its bold paint job makes sure that it doesn't keep a low profile.

Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini with the company already having sold 20,000 units of the SUV in four years. It is touted to be one of the quickest SUVs around and is powered by a thunderous 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The engine is rated to churn out 650 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque. The SUV is capable of going from standstill to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and can attain a maximum speed of 305 kmph.

First Published Date: