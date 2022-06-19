HT Auto
Lamborghini to continue making cars with emotional performance, says design boss

Lamborghini is looking to hybridize its model lineup by 2024 while its first electric vehicle is due to come by 2028. 
Though Lamborghini is embarking on the electrification journey, the company's design boss Mitja Borkert has said that its design direction won't be changing, and that the Italian supercar maker will continue making vehicles with emotional performance. He told Autocar at the Milan Monza motor show that Lamborghini's vehicles will still look like spaceships and inspire everyone.

Along with technology, these vehicles will also have sound and emotions. "They will always look like spaceships, always be inspiring, always cars that with whatever technology they have will have the sound and the emotion to touch you," Bonkers told the publication.

Thus, one can expect the future electrified Lamborghini vehicles to come with out of the world designs just like the other supercars from the automaker such as the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. The limited-run vehicle borrowed inspiration from the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept from 2017, that is already electrified and uses a low-capacity supercapacitor device. However, Lamborghini's future models will be using a more conventional hybrid setup underneath the unique design approach.

Lamborghini will be launching its pure gasoline-powered vehicle this year while the hybridization of its model lineup is slated to happen by 2024. The supercar maker's first electric vehicle is due for 2028, and will reportedly arrive as a 2+2 high-riding machine, followed by the second-generation Urus.

Switching to battery power also comes with some design opportunities such as lack of tailpipes and this area can be used for innovation. "I'm convinced we can introduce smart aero in the future," Borkert said.

Recently, Lamborghini filed for a trademark for the Revuelto name which is being speculated as the name of its upcoming battery powered vehicle. However, the company hasn't officially confirmed anything yet.

