Michelin secures India's first fuel efficiency 5-Star rating for car tyres

Michelin gets India's first fuel efficiency 5-Star rating for the passenger car tyre category.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2022, 02:39 PM
Michelin has announced that it has become the first tyre brand in the passenger vehicle segment in India to be accredited with the Government of India's newly introduced star labelling program. Its Michelin Latitude Sport 3, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres have managed to secure a 5-Star rating in the passenger car tyre category. 

Moreover, the company also gained the title of the first brand in India to receive 4-Star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for the Michelin Multi Energy Z. “At Michelin, we believe that for mobility to have a future, it will have to be increasingly eco-friendly, efficient, safe and accessible. After receiving the first 4-Star label for our commercial vehicle tyre recently, we are thrilled to be recognised once again with India’s first 5-Star rating for two of our most popular passenger car tyre-lines in India," said Manish Pandey, Commercial Director B2C for India Region. 

(Also Read: Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs)

As per the company, a 5-Star product, on average, consumes close to 9.5% less fuel than a regular lower-star-rated tyre. Also, it directly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. 

As per official data released in a recent press note, the company informed that on an average, there would be up to 750 kg less Co2 emissions when a vehicle switches to a 5-star product vs a lower-star rated tyre. “For our brand, this first 5 Star rating will add greater confidence among our customers, where they will be better placed to select tyres that are fuel-efficient, safe and contribute to decreasing carbon footprint in the country. We are dedicated to offering our Indian customers the most advanced technology best tailored to keep them safe, comfortable, and efficient on Indian roads," added Pandey. 

First Published Date: 22 Jun 2022, 02:38 PM IST
TAGS: Michelin car tyres Michelin tyres
