Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs

Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin signed an MoU to collaborate on innovative research and development for making next-generation tyres for for premium electric vehicles over the next three years. Both companies will focus on joint research for developing eco-friendly tyres by significantly increasing the usage of sustainable materials.

This agreement is a follow-up to the first five-year partnership between the companies that was made in 2017. Hyundai stated the previous agreement was the basis for jointly developing an exclusive tyre for Ioniq 5 EV along with research and technology exchange. Following the extension of the agreement, Hyundai and Michelin will not only focus on creating sustainable tyres for next-generation electric vehicles but will also develop a real-time tyre monitoring system which will help advance autonomous driving technology.

Hyundai will use these new tyres for its premium electric vehicle models. The automaker stated this new tyre technology is crucial as it needs to meet durability requirements along with driving performance and electric efficiency as the driving range for EVs is increasing. Vice President and Head of Chassis Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group Bong-soo Kim said, “This partnership with Michelin will result in real innovations in tire technology, solidifying Hyundai Motor Group’s position as a leader in the smart mobility industry."

Hyundai and Michelin also have plans to conduct joint research to analyse tyre wear, tyre load and road friction beyond the current standards of tyre temperature and air pressure. The company shared that these new tyres are expected to improve drivers’ ride comfort level by reducing vibration and noise generated by electric vehicles at high speeds. Both the brands will work to increase the usage of eco-friendly materials in tyres to about 50 per cent from the current 20 per cent.

