MG Motor updates booking and delivery dates for Astor SUV. Know details

The ongoing shortage of semiconductors has impacted the delivery dates of the MG Astor SUV that was launched in October. MG Motor has informed that all its suppliers are facing a semiconductor shortage and hence the production of the cars, as well as the delivery of those, is up for a setback.

Chief commercial officer at MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta, posted a video message, informing about the automaker's position on booking and delivery dates.

He shared that the situation is currently unprecedented due to erratic supplies and that the weekly schedule of the brand's component suppliers is also undergoing changes. Though the company has promised delivery of 5,000 units in this calendar year, this could spill over to next year if situation doesn't improve. However, all the batch one customers will be protected at the launch price, Gupta informed.

MG Astor SUV comes four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The automaker conveyed that Style and Super variants received demands that exceeded the brand's expectations. The company added that one can check the status of the delivery through MG App, website or by calling the authorised dealerships. The automaker stressed that it is trying its best to resolve the issue.

The mid-size Astor SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It comes in with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices.

The petrol engine options are a 1.5-litre petrol motor and 1.3-litre turbo petrol where the former can generate power of 110PS and a maximum torque of 144Nm while the latter can churn power out of 140PS and 220Nm of torque. MG Astor is also the first AI-enabled vehicle in the country and has significant driver-assist and safety features.