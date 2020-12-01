MG Motor leapfrogs Ford in November sales, Gloster SUV powers on

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it had sold 4,163 units in the month of November, its highest-ever retail sales. This was a year-on-year growth of 28.5% when compared to figures in the same month of 2019 and one of the key reasons for this is the positive response to Gloster, its latest and most premium offering in the country. MG now stands ninth in the list of manufacturers in terms of sales, overtaking Ford.

Gloster was launched in October as the company's flagship SUV and has been able to underline its luxury quotient and off-road capabilities. MG states it has received over 2,500 bookings for the SUV while 627 units were sold in the first month since its launch.

The bulk of the sales momentum, however, is still being powered by Hector, the company's debut product here. As many as 3,426 units were sold last month and 4,000 bookings were received in the same time period. The car has over 25 safety features and has a solid road presence.

The ZS electric vehicle has also been faring consistently considering the present and rather nascent stage of electric mobility in the country. Launched early 2019, 110 units of the EV were sold in November. MG says it has expanded the sales of this particular model to 25 cities in the country.

MG says that the November numbers are a result of festive demand as well as its product offerings. "Buoyed by continued festival demand and the sustained demand for the Hector and ZS EV alongside the successful launch of the MG Gloster, we have recorded 28.5% growth in November 2020 vis-à-vis the last year," said Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India. "We expect the momentum to continue in December and expect to close this year on a strong note."