MG Gloster SUV gets a special edition. Check what is new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published May 29, 2023

MG Motor has launched the Blackstorm Edition of its most expensive SUV

The Gloster Blackstorm edition gets sporty elements and striking red accents on the outside and the interior

Launched at 40.29 lakh, the special edition will sit above the standard version sold currently

The red accents are visible on the headlights,ORVMs. bumpers, side sills and the rear

 Check product page

The bumper and spoiler at the rear are all black along with LED taillights

The alloy wheels are also blacked out with a hint of red in the brake calipers

The interior too is themed in all-black look with red accents all around

Under the hood, the Gloster Blackstorm gets a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine

The special edition of the Gloster SUV also comes with 11 level 1 ADAS features
