MG Gloster SUV gets a special edition. Check what is new

MG Motor has launched the Blackstorm Edition of its most expensive SUV
The Gloster Blackstorm edition gets sporty elements and striking red accents on the outside and the interior
Launched at ₹40.29 lakh, the special edition will sit above the standard version sold currently
The red accents are visible on the headlights,ORVMs. bumpers, side sills and the rear
The bumper and spoiler at the rear are all black along with LED taillights
The alloy wheels are also blacked out with a hint of red in the brake calipers
The interior too is themed in all-black look with red accents all around
Under the hood, the Gloster Blackstorm gets a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine
The special edition of the Gloster SUV also comes with 11 level 1 ADAS features