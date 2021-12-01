MG Motor India retails 2,481 units in November, down 40% YoY

MG Motor India on Wednesday informed that despite the persisting challenges emerging from the global shortage of semiconductor chip, it is working to ensure delivery timelines for customers is met on time. The company also announced it had retailed 2,481 units in the month of November, significantly down from 4,163 units it had retailed in the same month of 2020.

The chip shortage has affected almost every major auto company across the world, playing havoc with production cycles, supply routines and delivery timelines. While demand for passenger vehicles in India has bounced back, many models have a long waiting period.

For MG Motor India, Hector SUV - its first product in the country- continues to hold fort. As many as 3,426 units of just this model had been retailed in November of 2020 - more than all model sales this past month.

Since its India debut back in 2019, MG Motor has also driven in the ZS electric vehicle (EV), Gloster and just earlier this year, introduced the Astor SUV.

MG Motor India claims that all of its products are faring well and have received a positive response from customers. Eyes would especially be peeled for the Astor SUV which is regarded as the petrol version of the ZS EV but with several of its own unique highlights. The company had put up 5,000 units of the vehicle for sale in 2021 and while all of these units were sold, the task now is on ensuring deliveries within this month.

The road ahead for the auto industry may be fraught with challenges because the semiconductor issue has no solution in sight. Many have already confirmed that the realistic expectation is for the crisis to persist till at least half of the new year.