The automaker is planning an EV offensive under its Born Electric product range
The Thar.e electric SUV concept comes as the latest addition in that strategy
Mahindra currently sells XUV400 electric SUV
Despite being the first move in Indian electric car market, Mahindra lost that edge gradually
With the new range of EVs the automaker previewed in series of concepts over the last few years, Mahindra aims to change the tide
Mahindra plans to transform Bolero, Thar and other SUVs of the company into electric cars
The company has revealed its plan of making 2 lakh electric cars between 2027 and 2029
Expect the automaker to bring multiple EVs in the country market by 2025
With this strategy, Mahindra aims to challenge Tata Motors and grab a large chunk of the country's electric car market