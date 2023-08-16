Mahindra aims to make 2 lakh electric cars annually by 2029

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 16, 2023

The automaker is planning an EV offensive under its Born Electric product range

The Thar.e electric SUV concept comes as the latest addition in that strategy

Mahindra currently sells XUV400 electric SUV

Despite being the first move in Indian electric car market, Mahindra lost that edge gradually

 Check product page

With the new range of EVs the automaker previewed in series of concepts over the last few years, Mahindra aims to change the tide

Mahindra plans to transform Bolero, Thar and other SUVs of the company into electric cars

The company has revealed its plan of making 2 lakh electric cars between 2027 and 2029

Expect the automaker to bring multiple EVs in the country market by 2025

With this strategy, Mahindra aims to challenge Tata Motors and grab a large chunk of the country's electric car market
Read more on Mahindra's EV offensive strategy
Click Here