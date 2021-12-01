MG Motor India retails 2,481 units in November, down 40% YoY

MG Motor India on Wednesday informed that despite the persisting challenges emerging from the global shortage of semiconductor chip, it is working to ensure delivery timelines for customers is met on time. The company also announced it had retailed 2,481 units in the month of November, significantly down from 4,163 units it had retailed in the same month of 2020.

The chip shortage has affected almost every major auto company across the world, playing havoc with production cycles, supply routines and delivery timelines. While demand for passenger vehicles in India has bounced back, many models have a long waiting period.

For MG Motor India, Hector SUV - its first product in the country- continues to hold fort. As many as 3,426 units of just this model had been retailed in November of 2020 - more than all model sales this past month.

Since its India debut back in 2019, MG Motor has also driven in the ZS electric vehicle (EV), Gloster and just earlier this year, introduced the Astor SUV.