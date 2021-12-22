MG Motor eyes more affordable EVs for India, expects demand for cars to persist

MG Motor India sold over 37,000 units in the country between January and November of this year, up from around 24,000 in the same time frame of 2020. Recognizing the rise in demand for passenger vehicles while still acknowledging the challenges like global semiconductor shortage, MG Motor is preparing for what could be a fluid situation come 2022.

MG Motor drove in the Astor and has underlined the demand for the model, apart from a largely positive response for other models in the portfolio like Hector and Gloster. The company also offers the ZS EV which had made its debut in early parts of 2020. Going forward, the company has confirmed plans of a more affordable electric vehicle for the country. “In our endeavour to broaden access to wider customer segments, we will bring to the country the second EV, encouraged by the Government’s clarity on its EV roadmap," says Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India. “We are aligned to play our part in seeing that the direction meets reality sooner rather than later."

Chaba, however, is cognizant of the fact that 2022 could continue to be peppered with challenges despite signals that demand for passenger vehicles remaining strong. “Currently, the domestic market is witnessing increased demand, but is also impacted by the global semiconductor shortage," he says. “The situation will remain fluidic in 2022 due to unpredictable factors – Covid-19, global semiconductor shortage ,freight cost and multiple other cost implications. We are constantly monitoring these factors and aligning our operations to capitalise the best output."

MG Motor says all efforts are currently being made to enhance plant capacity in order to bring down waiting period for new vehicles. It is a task that almost every other major auto player - in India and the world over - is striving for owing to the persisting challenges. And while Omicron's possible spread could impact the world yet again, most are adopting a cautiously optimistic approach.