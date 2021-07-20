MG Motor celebrates two years in India with special post-sales announcement

MG Motor is celebrating the completion of two years in India and announced on Tuesday that its customers can now purchase its MG Shield Protect Plan till up to one year from the date of purchase of their vehicle. MG Motor had made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector and has since gone on to launch products like ZS EV, Hector Plus and Gloster SUV.

While Hector received a largely positive response from the Indian buyers, MG has been looking at diversifying its lineup while focusing on the preference for SUV body type. At the same time, the company claims it has made vast improvements in its post-sales network to reach more and more customers. The MG Shield Protect Plan has been one such way of ensuring peace of mind for new cars and now, customers will have 12 months from the date of purchase of new MG products - or 10,000 kms for petrol and 15,000 kms for diesel cars, whichever is earlier - to opt for either Classic, Premium or Elite plan. The plans aim to take care of all car-related needs of customers and is managed by MG.

A look at the details of MG Shield Protect Plan.

The company, furthermore, also announced that customers will now have the option of extending three-year product plan to five years at a 'nominal' amount.

Underling the commitment towards customer satisfaction, MG's Gaurav Gupta said that the occasion of the company's two-year anniversary in India deserved yet another reach out to customers. "We believe in building relationships with our customers for a lifetime. The enhanced flexibility in protection plan is one of the ways in which we could give back to our customers," said the MG Motor India CCO.

MG says it has now established over 270 touchpoints across the country for its existing and prospective customers.