MG launches 'My MG' app to book new car, offers features for existing customers

MG Motor India on Monday announced the launch of its 'My MG' mobile application which promises to help prospective customers book new vehicles from the company as well as extends a number of features to existing vehicle owners. After making its debut in 2019, MG launched two vehicles in the country - Hector and ZS EV, and plans to launch Hector Plus in June.

Announcing the launch of the mobile application, MG stated that it would enable prospective as well as existing users to avail a number of services from the convenience of their location. A user will be able to sign in by providing his/her mobile number and entering the OTP received.

The company says that the app will allow customers to book a new MG vehicle, track and trace new car booking* and inform him/her about warranty, protection plans etc. Existing customers can avail facilities like getting service cost estimates, service history with total expenses, next service reminder, making service bookings, live tracking of vehicle servicing, connect with service advisors, locate and navigate to nearest dealership as well as get roadside assistance if and when required.

Additionally, MG says that the app can store documents such as PAN, Driving License etc.

*Applicable only for ZS EV.