Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars

Mercedes-Benz has launched four one-off vehicles, each with individual design inspired by the cosmopolitan vibe of London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo. These locations are the four places where British skateboard and streetwear brand Palace has its flagship stores - the brand which Mercedes has collaborated with for its collection.

Each car pays tribute to the specific city's special features with its title and various artistic details.

To mark the sales launch of the capsule collection from Palace, Mercedes transformed its four standard models into art cars. The four vehicles include a Mercedes‑AMG A 45 S, a Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 4MATIC+, a Mercedes‑AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ and a Mercedes‑AMG G 63. The one-off models were painted and customised at the AMG Performance Studio in Affalterbach, Germany.

They all cars feature a seven-layer fade paint finish that comes with a colour-changing effect. The vehicles sport AMG emblems and Palace logos, which are distributed over the entire body. The interiors have been characterised by special colours for the seat upholstery and the door centre panels, individually designed floor mats, head restraints and handrest with embossed logo, as well as LED door projectors that display the cooperation logo on the ground when the door is opened.

The one-off Mercedes‑AMG SL 63 was built as a special body at the Mercedes‑Benz plant in Bremen. The components required for the special paint job in Affalterbach were transferred out of the line and then reintroduced into the just-in-sequence production process.

Last year, the two companies launched their collaboration with the first co-branded collection of apparel and accessories to be designed by Palace together with a car brand. The kick‑off took place on the occasion of the legendary ‘Nürburgring 24 Hours’, where a GT3 racing car from the Mercedes‑AMG Team HRT with a Palace-designed vehicle livery lined up for the start.

