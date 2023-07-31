One electric car every 40 seconds: Tesla's Shanghai Gigafcatory is on a roll

Gigafactory Shanghai has been one of the key manufacturing facilities for Tesla
The plant is rolling out one car every 40 seconds
A brand new Model 3 or Model Y electric car comes out every 40 seconds
CEO Elon Musk has been emphasizing over the production scale enhancement
Tesla currently manufactures two of its most popular models in Giga Shanghai
These models are the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars
Giga Shanghai is running at near maximum capacity for several months consecutively
Giga Shanghai serves as the manufacturing hub for Tesla's Asian markets