One electric car every 40 seconds: Tesla's Shanghai Gigafcatory is on a roll

Published Jul 31, 2023

Gigafactory Shanghai has been one of the key manufacturing  facilities for Tesla

 The plant is rolling out one car every 40 seconds

A brand new Model 3 or Model Y electric car comes out every 40 seconds

CEO Elon Musk has been emphasizing over the production scale enhancement

Tesla currently manufactures two of its most popular models in Giga Shanghai

These models are the Model Y and Model 3 electric cars

Giga Shanghai is running at near maximum capacity for several months consecutively

Giga Shanghai serves as the manufacturing hub for Tesla's Asian markets
