Mercedes-Benz EQB makes Europe debut, ready to go global

Mercedes-Benz might be the shining star of the EV segment at this year's IAA Auto Show as the automaker is introducing four new electric vehicles. Adding to this is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB that is making its European debut. After making its initial debut in April, this electric vehicle now will be launched in the United States next year in two trims – EQB 300 and EQB 350.

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch the EQB in Europe and China by end of this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB EV is an all-electric compact SUV that will feature seven seats. The automaker has also provided enough space to fit child seats at the third row that has two seats. The company said that it has provided features that will ensure the safety of the passengers. “Extensive safety features include retractable head restraints, seat belts with belt tensioners and force limiters on all outer seats and a side window bag that also covers passengers in the third row," said the automaker.

Mercedes-Benz has kept the interiors of the electric SUV as robust as its exterior. With rose-gold accents over various elements such as air vents and a backlit trim piece will provide the EV with its character, said the brand. It will feature a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display equipped with augmented-reality navigation. The system will be powered by the latest iteration of MBUX software.

Coming from the EQ family, the EQB will also sport the distinctive design feature that is the continuous light strip at the front and rear. The company's logo will sit on the Mercedes-EQ black panel grille. The compact SUV will sit on 20-inch light-alloy wheels that may be in rosé gold or blue hue.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the EV with a 66.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that will give the user a range of 419 km. This is available in both trims. With an all-wheel, the two variants come with two power outputs. The EQB 300 will be able to generate a power of 225 hp and a torque of 390 Nm whereas the EQB 350 will create a power of 288 hp and a peak torque of 521 Nm. The automaker has revealed the top speed available in the variants though.