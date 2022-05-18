HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Unveils Gt 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, Previews Greener Performance

Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition offers an innovative hybrid concept that includes an electric motor and the AMG high-performance battery on the rear axle. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 10:32 AM
Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature un other Mercedes-AMG models. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature un other Mercedes-AMG models. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature un other Mercedes-AMG models. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature un other Mercedes-AMG models.

Mercedes-AMG has presented its 55th-anniversary special performance hybrid model called the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition. Mercedes-AMG through this special F1 Edition offers exclusive exterior and interior features. Mercedes-AMG has equipped this special edition car with an innovative hybrid concept that includes an electric motor and the AMG high-performance battery on the rear axle that will provide the user with high performance and efficiency. The premium automaker shares that one can order the special Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition model at a price of 23,800 euros.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Mercedes-AMG also informs that the modular E Performance hybrid powertrain will soon feature in other Mercedes-AMG models. The special edition car is capable to generate a power output of 843 hp. The Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition, as per the luxury automaker, can be easily recognised by the paintwork. It is a combination of non-metallic Manufacktur alpine grey along with the foiling with AMG logo and colour gradient from grey to black as well as the red colour accents. The new AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with "AMG" lettering is also a highlighting contrast.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz teases 2023 GLC facelift SUV, to offer hybrid tech )

Coming to the aerodynamic package, Mercedes-AMG shares that the package has been developed keeping in wind tunnels and has been created in such a way that it is capable to handle high speeds. The attachments increase the negative lift force while reducing the drag coefficient of the car. The automaker has optimised the diffuser and integrated it into the rear apron. It has also elevated the front apron with a larger front splitter and additional air deflector elements on the air intakes and the front wheel arches.

The interior of the special edition Mercedes-AMG F1 Edition features seats with Nappa leather upholstery in black with red decorative stitching. The seat belts are in red and the AMG carbon-fibre trim elements come with red thread. The AMG performance steering wheel has also been covered in Nappa leather with the final touches in the form of an Edition badge in the interior and specific AMG floor mats.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
In pics: New BMW 3-Series sedan breaks cover, host of technologies on offer
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Delhi govt committee recommends increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance
Mercedes unveils GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition, previews greener performance
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies
Tesla to host its second artificial intelligence (AI) day in August
Tesla to host its second artificial intelligence (AI) day in August

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city