Mercedes India reports its best-ever Q2, delivers over 3,550 cars

Most Mercedes models in India have a waiting period of several months but the company is expecting the current situation to improve even as demand continues to rise.

Mercedes-Benz India continued to dominate the luxury vehicle landscape in the country and informed on Monday that it had delivered 3,551 units for its best-ever Q2. Buoyed by the launch of the new C-Class, Mercedes also pointed to the continued response for the new S-Class, GLA, GLC and GLE for contributing to the 7,573 units in the first six months of the year.

Mercedes-Benz India has been on a product launch offensive in recent years and has banked on both its SUVs as well as sedans to pave the way forward. Of all the models in its product portfolio, the long wheelbase version of the E-Class remains the best-seller, leading the overall portfolio. Among SUVs, it is the GLC that dominates, followed by the GLA.

But while the sales numbers clearly point to a healthy demand for luxury vehicles in the Indian automotive market, challenges continue to persist. The supply-chain issue in particular is omnipresent with Mercedes once again underlining its regret to customers who may have had to wait an extended period of time for their purchases to find space in their respective garage. “Though we expect the semi-conductor shortage to continue in coming months, it remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. “We have a solid order bank of more than 6000+ cars which makes our market outlook very positive."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Approximate waiting period for Mercedes models in India A-Class Limousine 2-3 months C-Class 2-3 months E-Class 2-3 months S-Class 3 months S-Class Maybach S 580 4-5 months GLA 4-5 months GLC 1-2 months GLE 4 months GLS 10-11 months Retail sales figures

May vary from region to region in India

Schwenk also pointed to positive prospects in store for Q3 and highlighted that Mercedes will continue to update its product portfolio. “Q3 will be highly exciting as we line-up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark," he said.

First Published Date: