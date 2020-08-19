German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is considering increasing prices of its vehicles in India to offset the impact of high currency volatility witnessed in the last six months, according to a top company official.

Compatriot Audi is also evaluating such a step although it has not set any timeline for the same. "In view of the high currency volatility witnessed since the last six months, we may look at a price revision of our product range soon," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schewnk said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the exact time, quantum and range of the planned price hike. With the average exchange rate of rupee for euro going up from ₹79 in February to ₹87 in August, the company's input costs have gone up.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz India sells a range of luxury vehicles starting from the C-Class priced at ₹41 lakh to AMG GT Coupe tagged at ₹2.5 crore.

When reached out if the company is also considering a similar move to increase vehicle prices, an Audi India official said, "We are evaluating this but there is no timeline at the moment." Tata Motors-owned JLR, however, said it has "no such plan or announcements on the anvil".

