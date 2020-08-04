Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday announced a new generation of app-based products and services. The brand has also revealed its own standardised platform called Software Development Kit (SDK). It permits independent programmers to construct apps flexibly and individually. It is one of a kind platform to offer external developers access to its vehicle functions.

The three main Mercedes Me apps - Mercedes Me, Mercedes Me Store and Mercedes Me Service - are available for download with immediate effect at the Google Play Store and App Store. The new apps will be available in more than 40 Mercedes Me markets by end-2020. Only a single login will be now required for all three apps.

Mercedes says it aims to improve the "base functionalities with an even more attractive customer experience".

The first 'Mercedes Me' app is a familiar one, but for 2020 it now comes completely redesigned. It helps the users to pair smartphone device with the car. This enables information including tyre pressure, range or mileage to be displayed with utmost convenience. It also allows the users to operate pre-conditioning, convertible roof or side windows via smartphone. There is also a new feature which enables a flash of the headlights in order to locate the car.

The second in the list is the Mercedes Me Store which the company says will become a core part of its revenue streams in the future. This will allow users to easily access digital products, connected services and on-demand features, via smartphone.

The Mercedes Me Service app will remind users of service or maintenance appointments, displays warning alerts and recommends appropriate actions to fix or prevent further issues. This app can also be used to book service visits.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Sales: “The new generation of Mercedes me Apps makes it even easier for our customers to contact Mercedes-Benz around the clock. They can book a service appointment at their preferred dealership or send their next travel destination directly to their car by app, for example. We are always focussed on making life easier for our customers. We are continually broadening our range of digital services to this end. The new Mercedes me App generation provides even simpler and intuitive access to our products and new services, such as a function for conveniently opening or closing windows or the panoramic roof by app."











