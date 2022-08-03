HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Amg Inspired Speakers Promise To Blow You Away. And Maybe Your Wallet

Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet

The audio device looks like a combination of OEM parts from the actual Mercedes-AMG GT as its front features the Panamericana grille with anodized aluminum accents and the Mercedes emblem sits on top.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 13:15 PM
This iXOOST audio system has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG.
This iXOOST audio system has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG.
This iXOOST audio system has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG.
This iXOOST audio system has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG.

If you're a music enthusiast and also a die-hard Mercedes-AMG fan, this fancy audio system from Modena-based iXOOST is for you. Inspired by the luxurious Mercedes-AMG GT, this audio system defines Italian manufacturing and craftmanship skills but also gets a matching price tag that may blow up your wallet. The audio system is expected to be priced for over $30,000, making it even more expensive than the previous iXOOST Lamborghini Esavox sound system.

The iXOOST audio system, which has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, gets four one-inch tweeters and two six-inch woofers, along with a 2×125 Watt amplifier. Its frequency spectrum lies between 60 – 22,000 Hz, and it is compatible with Bluetooth 4.5, and integrates a DSP Digital Signal Processor. However, the highlight of the audio system remains its unique AMG GT design featuring a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Heard of AMG office chair? This seat of power is built for comfort)

The audio device looks like a combination of OEM parts from the actual AMG GT as its front features the Panamericana grille with anodized aluminum accents and the Mercedes emblem sits on top. The sides of the audio system look like they integrate the actual exhaust pipes from the AMG GT, while the rear is similar to a diffuser.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The audio device weighs 15 kg and measures 650 x 760 x 260 mm. The product is the result of a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and iXOOST. Every example of the audio system gets an AMG engine emblem, although instead of being signed by an AMG engineer, this one is signed by iXOOST.

A video posted by Mercedes-AMG on Instagram in collaboration with iXOOST teases the audio device against the backdrop of the Mercedes-AMG GT, calling it the performance luxury audio. The video caption reads, “Prepare yourself for a powerful listening experience with the handcrafted AMG Performance Luxury Audio."

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city