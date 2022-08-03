Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet

The audio device looks like a combination of OEM parts from the actual Mercedes-AMG GT as its front features the Panamericana grille with anodized aluminum accents and the Mercedes emblem sits on top.

If you're a music enthusiast and also a die-hard Mercedes-AMG fan, this fancy audio system from Modena-based iXOOST is for you. Inspired by the luxurious Mercedes-AMG GT, this audio system defines Italian manufacturing and craftmanship skills but also gets a matching price tag that may blow up your wallet. The audio system is expected to be priced for over $30,000, making it even more expensive than the previous iXOOST Lamborghini Esavox sound system.

The iXOOST audio system, which has been designed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, gets four one-inch tweeters and two six-inch woofers, along with a 2×125 Watt amplifier. Its frequency spectrum lies between 60 – 22,000 Hz, and it is compatible with Bluetooth 4.5, and integrates a DSP Digital Signal Processor. However, the highlight of the audio system remains its unique AMG GT design featuring a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis.

The audio device looks like a combination of OEM parts from the actual AMG GT as its front features the Panamericana grille with anodized aluminum accents and the Mercedes emblem sits on top. The sides of the audio system look like they integrate the actual exhaust pipes from the AMG GT, while the rear is similar to a diffuser.

The audio device weighs 15 kg and measures 650 x 760 x 260 mm. The product is the result of a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and iXOOST. Every example of the audio system gets an AMG engine emblem, although instead of being signed by an AMG engineer, this one is signed by iXOOST.

A video posted by Mercedes-AMG on Instagram in collaboration with iXOOST teases the audio device against the backdrop of the Mercedes-AMG GT, calling it the performance luxury audio. The video caption reads, “Prepare yourself for a powerful listening experience with the handcrafted AMG Performance Luxury Audio."

