Meet new Renault Megane E-Tech electric hatchback. Five facts to know about it

Remember Renault Megane eVision concept from October last year? The French automaker has now unveiled the pre-production version of the electric hatchback. It is christened Megane E-Tech and promises a 450 km range on a single charge.

The Renault Megane E-Tech electric hatchback is expected to go on sale in the middle of 2022. The automaker has assembled 30 pre-production prototypes that will start road testing soon.

Here are five key facts about the upcoming Renault Megane E-Tech electric hatchback.

Renault Megane E-Type is underpinned by the CMF-EV modular architecture.

CMF-EV platform

The Renault Megane E-Tech electric hatchback is built on the same CMF-EV architecture that underpins Nissan Ariya. These two cars come with different specifications though. Thre CMF-EV architecture has been developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. It is a modular platform meant for electric vehicles across different body types.

Initially a single motor variant of the EV will be available, while a dual-motor variant is also on card.

Single electric motor

The Renault Megane E-Tech electric hatchback gets power from a 60 kWh battery pack clubbed with a single electric motor. The electric motor delivers 214 hp of maximum power output to the front wheels. A more powerful dual-motor variant of the EV is on the card though. This might be the same 302 hp generating twin-electric powertrain as the Nissan Arya. The car can run up to 450 km on a single charge.

The Megane E-Type gets an 11 kW electric charger with fast charging technology.

Fast charging technology

The Renault Megane E-Type electric hatchback comes with an 11 KW onboard charger that supports fast charging. The electric hatchback's fast charging technology allows the Renault Megane E-Type to be charged at up to 130 kW.

Renault Megane E-Type electric hatchback gets a fluid look across the exterior.

Toned down design

The Renault Megane E-Tech stays significantly true to the eVision concept. But the electric hatchback comes with a more practical and toned-down appearance. The full-width LED daytime running light bar has been ditched. Renault has instead opted for a large brand logo at the centre of the front fascia, flanked by the sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The prototype looks more in line with the contemporary Renault cars.

The side profile of the car also comes with a plain look, while the rear gets sleek LED taillights. It also gets multispoke alloy wheels, floating roof styling. The cabin of Renault Megane E-Type is expected to receive a host of features and technologies. A large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver display would be there.