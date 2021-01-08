The southern California-based electric vehicle startup, Aptera Motors has come up with a rather unique battery-powered three-wheeler that is gaining popularity for all the right reasons - it doesn't need charging (on a sunny day). It comes kitted with a solar package that enables more than 40 miles (64 Km) of ‘free’ driving every day and is claimed to be the world's 'first vehicle that won’t need to fuel up for most daily driving.'

“40 miles doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s the equivalent of parking your car and having it magically fill up with two gallons of gas overnight," Aptero co-founder Steve Fambro was quoted saying.

The EV maker also claims that there's an option to extend the range further (by 35 miles) by choosing to opt for additional panels over the car's hood and hatch.

“So the fact that you can park it at work or wherever and go back to it with more energy in the tank than when you left it – have it charge itself without having to pay a dime to drive it every day. That’s the kind of freedom I think a lot of people would love," Fambro added.

Since solar charging is simply not enough to spit out enough horsepower, its electric motor is mainly juiced up from a 100.0-kWh pack that is claimed to deliver 1,000 miles (1609 km) of range. If such is the case, it is set to become the world's first EV to have such a range that is far beyond other EVs.

Aptera says that the car uses only 100 watt-hours of energy per mile thanks to its aerodynamic design lending it a 0.13 coefficient of drag. It gets a traditionally placed 110V outlet which is used for manual charging.