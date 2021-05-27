McLaren to enter India, price announcement expected soon: Report

McLaren, the premium British supercar maker is gearing up for the official launch of its India operations. While the company has had a limited presence in the country, it is now going in top gear with a dealer partner as well as official after-sales support for Indian customers, as per a report on Team-BHP.

Interestingly, the official configurator on the McLaren website has also listed down India as a region that has been absent until now. In addition to that, Manoj Lulla, Founder of the Madras Exotic Car Club and owner of multiple supercars, recently shared a post on Instagram from the McLaren Technical Centre in Woking, UK. Lulla added, "Mclaren finally enters India. Would know the official prices next week.."

Although McLaren, as a brand needs to introduction. But for the unfamiliar, McLaren is one of the most iconic supercar makers positioned alongside the Super, Sports and the Ultimate Series performance car classes. The entire product portfolio of McLaren is based on the carbon fibre structure. It is expected to make the official India entry with four models – the GT, Artura, 720S, and the 720S Spider.

The entry point into McLaren's India line-up will be the GT. It is more of a road-focused supercar that targets a clientele preferring a softer, more comfortable, and mid-engined supercar. At the heart of the GT sits a 4-litre, twin-turbo engine that is responsible for delivering 620hp of power and 630Nm of torque. The McLaren 720S and 720S Spider will also be part of the lineup. These cars will be kitted with the same 4-litre twin-turbo engine delivering 720hp of power and 770Nm of torque. Apart from that, McLaren Artura will also set foot on Indian soil. It will be based on the new MCLA carbon fibre monocoque platform. The Artura is a hybrid supercar that sources power from a 3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 engine working injunction with a hybrid powertrain with a total output of 680hp.

McLaren is also reaching out to prospective customers in the country, reports suggest.

McLaren will set sight on the other exotic car makers in India such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG. Albeit, an official announcement from the company is still awaited.