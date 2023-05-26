HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mclaren Artura Supercar Launched In India, Comes With A Top Speed Of 330 Kmph

McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, has a top speed of 330 kmph

McLaren Automotive has launched Artura in the Indian market, it is priced around 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). McLaren says that the name ‘Artura’ comes from ‘Art and Future’. The Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar. The McLaren Artura was confirmed for India in November 2022 when the brand announced its entry in India with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai. The manufacturer says that they have captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in one year of operation and have sold more than 20 cars.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 26 May 2023, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.

Speaking of hybrid, it is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well. The combined power output stands at 671 bhp and 720 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only. The top speed is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds and it takes 8.3 seconds to sprint from 0-200 kmph.

The Artura is the third offering from McLaren for the Indian market.
The Artura is the third offering from McLaren for the Indian market.
The Artura is the third offering from McLaren for the Indian market.
The Artura is the third offering from McLaren for the Indian market.

It comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode for silent start-up and the vehicle drives only on electric power. In Comfort mode, the V6 petrol engine works in tandem with the electric motor, with maximum assistance for fuel saving. In Sport mode, the electric motor provides torque fills at lower revs and the engine is working to provide maximum performance. Finally, there is the Track mode that delivers the same blend of hybridized powertrain but the shifts are now quicker.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance
₹3.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds

The Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which has been specifically designed for the High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) engines of the future. The supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.

First Published Date: 26 May 2023, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren Artura
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city