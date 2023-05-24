McLaren Artura Hybrid supercar India unveil confirmed on May 26

McLaren will officially unveil the Artura supercar for the Indian market on May 26, 2023. The McLaren Artura was confirmed for India late last year when the brand announced its entry in India with the opening of its first dealership in Mumbai. The British supercar maker presently retails the GT and 720S in the Indian market and the new Artura will be its third offering to be on sale.

The McLaren Artura is the company’s first hybrid supercar to enter series production. Power on the model comes from a 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 petrol engine tuned for 577 bhp and 584 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged petrol engine is assisted by an electric motor that develops an additional 94 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. The combined output stands at 671 bhp and 804 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending all that power to the rear wheels.

The McLaren Artura comes with Clubsport seats, more controls on the wheel and a new 8-inch screen that gives access to a host of controls

The Artura offers a stellar power-to-weight ratio of 481 bhp/tonne with a dry weight of 1,395 kg. The supercar is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in flat 3 seconds with 0-200 kmph coming up in 8.3 seconds and 0-300 kmph in just 21.5 seconds. The Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which has been specifically designed for the High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) engines of the future. The supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km.

The upcoming McLaren Artura also gets a new multi-link rear suspension, uprated electro-hydraulic steering and Proactive Damping Control to enhance agility, stability and performance. The supercar rides on the latest generation of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres to maximise performance. The cabin is fairly loaded on luxury and tech with the Clubsport seats, an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system; a new steering wheel with all key controls accessible on the wheel itself, as well as OTA updates with an integrated stolen vehicle tracking feature.

The McLaren Artura also gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) bringing features like Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Departure Warning, Auto High-Beam Assist, Road-Sign Recognition and more. The Artura development was delayed multiple times and a financial crunch meant McLaren was forced to sell some of the cars from its heritage collection. The Artura will lock horns against the Ferrari 296 GTB, McLaren MC20 and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Be certain, prices will be a bunch of crores at least for McLaren’s latest offering.

