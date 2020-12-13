McLaren selling minority stake in F1 team; to value it at £560 million: Report

McLaren selling minority stake in F1 team; to value it at £560 million: Report1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- The MSP Sports Capital-led consortium would put 185 million pounds into McLaren Racing over a two-year period, as per a report.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
McLaren are selling a minority stake in their Formula One team to a consortium of US-based investors in a deal that will value the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds ($740.49 million), Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The MSP Sports Capital-led consortium would put 185 million pounds into McLaren Racing over a two-year period, Sky News reported, adding that the deal could be announced as early as Sunday.
McLaren Racing and MSP Sports Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Also read | Mercedes F1 champion Lewis Hamilton may receive knighthood)
The consortium members included The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and UBS O'Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS, the report added.
Sky News said that the consortium would initially acquire a 15% stake in McLaren Racing, rising to 33% by the end of 2022.
One of the consortium's principals, Jahm Najafi, will become a vice-chairman of McLaren Racing, while Jeff Moorad of MSP and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala of UBS O'Connor will join the McLaren Racing board as non-executive directors, according to the report.
(Also read | Pirelli tyres meant for F1 2021 season draw ire, Lewis Hamilton leads charge)
Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group. The Woking-based outfit have won the F1 constructors' championship eight times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.