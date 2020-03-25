Maxxis Tyres India suspends manufacturing at Sanand plant

Maxxis Tyres India on Wednesday announced that it has halted operations at its Sanand plant in Ahmedabad in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

With a national lockdown in place to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak, almost every major automotive and automotive component manufacturing facility in the country has temporarily suspended operations. Maxxis Tyres too said that it is committed to the safety of its employees and people at large. "Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation and all government advisories that have been issued so far, Maxxis India has taken the preventive measure of suspending its manufacturing operations at the Sanand facility, Ahmedabad, till 14th April, 2020 in view of the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in a press statement.

Maxxis Tyres has also discontinued travel for all its employees - domestic as well as international. Masks have also been provided to personnel who are deployed in essential services while others have been asked to work from home. The company further says that its management is monitoring the situation closely.