Max Verstappen Sets Record F1 Win, Eclipses Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen sets record F1 win, eclipses Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has set a new Formula 1 record of having the highest number wins in a single season in the history of the championship.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2022, 08:59 AM
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning his 14th race at this season's Formula One at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday. (AP)
For Max Verstappen, it was just another Sunday. For the Formula 1 championship, it was a red letter day. The Dutch, driving for Red Bull, has set a memorable record of most wins in a single calendar year when he took the chequered flag at the Mexico Grand Prix last evening. This was his 14th win this season which has helped him beat F1 legends like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher recorded 13 wins in 2004 while Vettel equalled Schumacher's record in 2013.

Verstappen, who has already secured his second consecutive drivers' championship title this season with four more races to go, said he is not interested in the race for numbers. “I was never really interested in stats. I always just live in the moment. I try to do the best I can every single weekend. I try to win races and that is the most important thing. I am not that interested in keeping up with every stat. It is amazing season and we are happy to be winning," said the Dutch driver after winning the Mexico Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the pole on Saturday before securing his 34th career win in F1. He led the race on Sunday from the start, keeping Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at bay, Though Hamilton took the lead from Verstappen for a brief moment, the Dutch driver used his speed to wrest control from the former British world champion.

Verstappen's win has also helped the Red Bull Honda F1 team to clinch its first constructors championship. Red Bull has now won nine consecutive races this season, which is also equal to the team record set in 2013. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished third on his home track. “It's been incredible, honestly," he said after the race.

Lewis Hamilton finished second for the second consecutive week and is still to get his first win of the season. He hopes to turn that around in the last few races first this season.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2022, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: Max Verstappen Michael Schumacher Sebastian Vettel Formula 1
