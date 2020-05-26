Maruti turns attention to its used-car showrooms, assures safe buying process

The used-car segment across India is expected to grow in strength in the weeks and months to come as people could opt for personal mobility options amid Covid-19 pandemic while keeping a close eye on finances in current times of uncertainty. As such, Maruti Suzuki is going the extra mile to assure prospective customers that its 570 True Value outlets in the country are adhering to stringent norms and prescribed guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene.

True Value showrooms are spread across 280 towns and cities in the country and have the potential for seeing an increase in demand for second-hand vehicles here with people steering clear of public modes of transportation. Due to new challenges of current times, Maruti has taken the used-car segment online and now offers a seamless and personalised buying experience - not just for new vehicles but for used cars as well under the True Value chain. The website and a mobile application will assist in the buying process of pre-owned vehicles in a bid to ensure the option of avoiding physical contact can be taken.

For cusotmers who may still want to visit True Value outlets, Maruti has said it is following strict sanitisation process and all customer interaction points - car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk and delivery area are being cleaned regularly.

Test drive vehicles too are being constantly disinfected while employees at these outlets make use of face masks and undergo thermal screening.

A selected pre-owned vehicle can also be delivered at a customer's doorstep with post-sales support can be arranged as per his or her preference.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, is confident that the measures put into place will continue to make True Value a preferred choice in the used vehicle segment. "With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is country’s most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. I assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe," he said.

Over 400 True Value outlets are currently operational as per government guidelines while Maruti has said the other outlets will also soon resume operations provided they are not in containment zones.