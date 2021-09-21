Maruti Suzuki underlines mileage credential in resume, launches special campaign

Maruti Suzuki vehicles have long been preferred by a large number of customers in India for several reasons ranging from robust sales and post-sales network to reliable performance and good value in the seconds-hand market. Add a high fuel-efficiency to the mix and most vehicles from the Maruti Suzuki camp tend to have a loaded resume.

And it is this strength that the company is especially highlighting now with a special campaign launched in a possible bid to woo even more buyers.

The special campaign launched by Maruti Suzuki focuses on the innate need of Indian customers to look for as high a fuel efficiency as a vehicle can offer. This without sacrificing on the other crucial element of drive performance. The company states in a press release that it has been working with Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan, its parent company, to also promote environmentally friendly products.

Some of the technological enhancements developed and rolled out in Maruti Suzuki vehicles include Smart Hybrid, S-CNG and the K-Series engines. While the company continues to underline the benefits of having a factory-fitted S-CNG kit at a time when electric power is making its presence felt, the K-Series engines also claim to improve per-litre mileage. The Dzire, for instance, claims to have a fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl with the manual gearbox and the figure further improves to 24.12 kmpl with the auto gear shift (AGS) technology.

At a time when petrol and diesel prices have touched record levels in the country - and there are no signs of the rates coming down, the mileage of Maruti Suzuki products is likely to remain a key buying consideration. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, believes that the company is well-positioned to further consolidate. “Maruti Suzuki has always been a champion in offering fuel efficient cars and with every new model and upgrade, the company brings innovation and technology to address the customer’s need for better mileage and performance," he said.