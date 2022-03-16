Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure

The CCP packages from Maruti Suzuki covers repairs required if water enters the engine or repairs needed due to use of inferior fuel quality.

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced it has rolled out a new ‘Customer Convenience Package (CCP)’ which would provide a cover for vehicles which may develop an unforeseen engine problem at a future date. Underlining its commitment to further ease the ownership experience for customers, Maruti Suzuki informed that the CCP will help with strengthening after-sales service connect.

Noting that customers are increasingly preferring car models from reliable brands that offer quick and complete solution in the rare case of a major mechanical fault, Maruti Suzuki's CCP is aimed at providing a cover for unforeseen failures in engine due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration. “CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration. Our customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorized workshop, across the country," says Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, at MSIL.

Banerjee further explains the need to have a robust post-sales outreach to bolster customer confidence. “In our customer research, we found that customers today are more risk averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle. Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars," he explains, adding that CCP is a manifestation of this.

The CCP offers three package options. CCP Hydro is coverage for repairs if water enters the engine. CCP fuel covers repairs required due to inferior fuel quality while CCP Plus covers both.

A customer must have an active primary warranty and an active extended warranty to be eligible to apply for CCP. And in addition to availing the packages at dealership, one can also visit the company website.

First Published Date: