Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Finance from Anywhere’ campaign. Here are the details
Looking at further simplifying its car-financing option for prospective customers, Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched its ‘Finance from Anywhere’ campaign aimed straight at ensuring a simple and transparent financing option for buyers from their preferred location using digital means. While Maruti Suzuki had already launched its Smart Finance platform back in 2020, the latest move is to ensure and assure the convenience of a car-buying step that may be rather intimidating, especially to first-time buyers.
Maruti Suzuki says it has disbursed over ₹15,000 crores worth of loans to over 2.6 lakh customers since its Smart Finance platform was first launched. With 16 financiers on board - the list includes State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and others - the country's largest car maker continues to bet big on digital sales channels for end-to-end solutions.
Auto manufacturers have bolstered online presence significantly through Covid times with virtual showrooms, digital consultations with sales executives, online documentation and even click-to-purchase facilities. Maruti Suzuki, in particular, has been underlining the phygital experience of purchasing vehicles and because a large number of its customers are also in smaller cities and towns in the country, this could prove to be another shot in the arm.