Maruti Suzuki India elevates Tapan Sahoo to head of Digital Enterprise

By: ANI
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 17:07 PM
In the latest management rejig in the company, Sahoo will be responsible for chalking out strategies for new-age technology solutions for enhanced cus
As part of its overall growth strategy, Maruti Suzuki is also stepping up its efforts on digital technologies beyond vehicles too. (REUTERS)
As part of its overall growth strategy, Maruti Suzuki is also stepping up its efforts on digital technologies beyond vehicles too.

In the latest management rejig in the company, Sahoo will be responsible for chalking out strategies for new-age technology solutions for enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency improvement using cutting-edge tech like AI, ML, collaboration with startups, academia etc.

As part of its overall growth strategy, Maruti Suzuki is also stepping up its efforts on digital technologies beyond vehicles too. That's what its 'Digital Enterprise' was set up for in the organisation. ET Auto learns that the Digital Enterprise will now be headed by Dr. Tapan Sahoo, who held the position of ED - Engineering till March 31.

When contacted, Rajesh Uppal, Head - HR & IT and CIO till March 31, confirmed the information and said that "Tapan will lead the initiative from now". Uppal, who is among the senior leaders to move to the Executive Committee in the management rejig last week, was the first Head of the Digital Enterprise when it was formed around 5 years ago. It is learnt that the initiative has grown manifold now.

In his new role, Dr. Sahoo, who joined Maruti Suzuki in 1991 as a GET graduate executive trainee and rose through stints in different functions on the engineering side, will be responsible for chalking out strategies for new-age technology solutions for enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency improvement using cutting edge tech like AI, ML, collaboration with startups, academia etc. He was inducted as an INAE (Indian National Academy of Engineering) Fellow last year, along with a few other engineer-leaders from some large organisations in India and overseas.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki sees robust SUV sales growth, yet strives for more. Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki India's MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) initiative is a major one under its Digital Enterprise. It has been set up to 'to find innovative and cutting-edge automobile and mobility solutions'. MAIL works closely with start-ups, and in a recent move its parent invested almost INR 2 crore to pick up a 6.4 per cent stake in an AI and ML start-up called Amigo Labs.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 17:07 PM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

