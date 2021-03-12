Maruti Suzuki Driving School trains 1.5 million new drivers

Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) on Friday informed it has now trained more than 1.5 million new drivers since it was first established in 2005. Stating that the end objective has always been to make Indian roads safer, MSDS program for learners employs a number of training modules which also include state-of-the-art driving simulators.

Over the past 16 years, MSDS has established 492 facilities in 238 cities across the country. Last year, new courses were introduced for applicants who require more on-road practice. The learning program, apart from offering a viable option for novice and young learners, also has scope for collaborates with various corporates and fleet owners.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), explains that the hybrid curriculum of on-road driving situations and classroom training seeks to equip new drivers with the skill set required to negotiate real-world conditions. "I am delighted to share that through MSDS we have trained over 1.5 million applicants on safe driving. This milestone also demonstrates our commitment to offer scientific and technical driving knowledge," he said.